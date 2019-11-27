Menu
2010 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4WD 5.4L V8 ONLY 190KM

2010 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4WD 5.4L V8 ONLY 190KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,980KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4385922
  • Stock #: 12648
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV0AFA47379
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Load your family into the 2010 Ford F-150! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a front bench seat, air conditioning, and more. A 5.4 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Tonneau Cover
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Brush Guard
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Rear View Camera
  • Roll Bar
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Bed Rails
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

