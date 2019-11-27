Load your family into the 2010 Ford F-150! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a front bench seat, air conditioning, and more. A 5.4 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Active Handling
- Power Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Power-Assist Disc Brakes
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off
- Traction Control System
- Child-Safety Locks
- DUAL AIRBAG
- SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Rear Air & Heat
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Courtesy Lights
- Tow Package
- Map Lights
- Intermittent Wipers
- Console
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Cup Holder
- Tow Hitch Receiver
- Door Map Pockets
- Halogen Headlamps
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Running Boards
- tinted windows
- Box liner
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Digital clock
- Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
- Powertrain
-
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Sliding Window
- rear window defogger
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Seating
-
- Power Adjustable Seat
- Reclining Seats
- Bench Seating
- Additional Features
-
- short box
- Tonneau Cover
- All Equipped
- Backup Sensor
- Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Anti-Starter
- Brush Guard
- Bed Liner
- Flare Side
- Rear View Camera
- Roll Bar
- Flood lights
- Cloth Interior
- Leatherette Interior
- Step Bumper
- Bed Rails
- Hill Ascent Control
- Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
- Center Arm Rest
- Inside Hood Release
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Analog Gauges
- Driver Side Airbag
