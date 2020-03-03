Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford F-150

XTR XLT S/C LB 4WD REAR CAMERA ONLY 168KM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XTR XLT S/C LB 4WD REAR CAMERA ONLY 168KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 4797516
  2. 4797516
  3. 4797516
  4. 4797516
  5. 4797516
  6. 4797516
  7. 4797516
  8. 4797516
  9. 4797516
  10. 4797516
  11. 4797516
  12. 4797516
  13. 4797516
  14. 4797516
  15. 4797516
  16. 4797516
  17. 4797516
  18. 4797516
  19. 4797516
  20. 4797516
  21. 4797516
  22. 4797516
  23. 4797516
  24. 4797516
Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,540KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4797516
  • Stock #: 12828
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EVXAFA87873
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

The car you've always wanted! Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2010 Ford F-150! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a front bench seat, tilt steering wheel, and a split folding rear seat. A 5.4 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • rear window defogger
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • short box
  • All Equipped
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Flare Side
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Bed Rails
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2015 GMC Acadia Dena...
 77,390 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 3500...
 145,520 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 48,796 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Send A Message