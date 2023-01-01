Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Mustang

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Mustang

2010 Ford Mustang

GT COVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Mustang

GT COVERTIBLE

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9450487
  • Stock #: R0382
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FH5A5110382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # R0382
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

2008 Honda Fit 5dr H...
 116,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Subaru BRZ 2dr ...
 99,000 KM
$17,850 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 68,000 KM
$24,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory