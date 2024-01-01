$15,777+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
Sport SuperCab
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$15,777
+ taxes & licensing
162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE5APA14513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab, 4.0L V6 Automatic, AM/FM/CD/AUX, Air Conditioning, Roll Windows, Tonneau Cover, Elevate Rack System, New Brakes, Tires and Rims, Fender Flares, and Hitch! This Truck is Ready to Go!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
