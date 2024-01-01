Menu
<p>2010 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab, 4.0L V6 Automatic, AM/FM/CD/AUX, Air Conditioning, Roll Windows, Tonneau Cover, Elevate Rack System, New Brakes, Tires and Rims, Fender Flares, and Hitch! This Truck is Ready to Go!</p><p> </p>

2010 Ford Ranger

162,000 KM

$15,777

+ tax & licensing
Sport SuperCab

Sport SuperCab

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$15,777

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE5APA14513

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 162,000 KM

2010 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab, 4.0L V6 Automatic, AM/FM/CD/AUX, Air Conditioning, Roll Windows, Tonneau Cover, Elevate Rack System, New Brakes, Tires and Rims, Fender Flares, and Hitch! This Truck is Ready to Go!

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

CD Player

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$15,777

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2010 Ford Ranger