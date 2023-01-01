$11,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
Sport S/C 4.0L Auto A/C Alloys Canopy
Location
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
227,810KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9968681
- Stock #: 14718
- VIN: 1FTKR4EE4AP439614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 14718
- Mileage 227,810 KM
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4