2010 Ford Ranger

227,810 KM

Details

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport S/C 4.0L Auto A/C Alloys Canopy

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport S/C 4.0L Auto A/C Alloys Canopy

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

227,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9968681
  • Stock #: 14718
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE4AP439614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 14718
  • Mileage 227,810 KM

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

