Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

156,729 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Ext Cab, 6.5 Box, 2WD, Nav, Rev Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Ext Cab, 6.5 Box, 2WD, Nav, Rev Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

156,729KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9454183
  • Stock #: B3859(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTSCTEX9AZ143288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean with Only 156,729 Kms!! Full Service Records on File, Very Well Maintained and Taken Care of!!  Thousands In Extra's Including a Color Matching Canopy, Big Screen Smart Stereo with Navigation, Bluetooth, Google Maps, Reverse Camera and More..

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab 6.5 Box, RWD, 4.3L V6 Automatic, Options Include Air Conditioning, Kelyess Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Tow Package, Spray In Box Liner, Canopy and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 156,729 Kms.

 

!!! HOLIDAY SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $14,900.00.. Must See!!  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available.. 

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:  

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3859..  

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 219,246 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Sport ...
 97,826 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 56,371 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory