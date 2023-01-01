$14,900+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
Ext Cab, 6.5 Box, 2WD, Nav, Rev Cam, Bluetooth
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9454183
- Stock #: B3859(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GTSCTEX9AZ143288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 156,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean with Only 156,729 Kms!! Full Service Records on File, Very Well Maintained and Taken Care of!! Thousands In Extra's Including a Color Matching Canopy, Big Screen Smart Stereo with Navigation, Bluetooth, Google Maps, Reverse Camera and More..
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab 6.5 Box, RWD, 4.3L V6 Automatic, Options Include Air Conditioning, Kelyess Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Tow Package, Spray In Box Liner, Canopy and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 156,729 Kms.
Vehicle Features
