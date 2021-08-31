Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7866270
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG5AH342033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

