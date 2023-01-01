2010 Jeep Liberty

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 7 7 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9555022

9555022 Stock #: 25815

25815 VIN: 1J4PN2GK2AW121141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 25815

Mileage 112,773 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 4 X 4 Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.