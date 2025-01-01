2010 Lexus GX 460

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Come Check Out This Local One Retail Owner Open Road Lexus Richmond Serviced 2010 Lexus GX460. This GX is Loaded with Features and is a Must See</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;> </span><br /><strong><u><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Premium Pkg </span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Smart Key with Push-button start, heated second-row outer seats, three-zone automatic climate control, multi-terrain monitor, conversation mirrors, electrochromic exterior mirrors with power retract, front/rear clearance sonar, and more</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Options</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Heated/Cooled Leather Front Seats, Power Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Nav System, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, COMFORT PLUS PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, CONVENIENCE PKG</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>COMFORT PLUS PKG</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, heated middle row outboard seats, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>CONVENIENCE PKG</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 16px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0px 0px 11px; line-height: 107%; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> </p>

2010 Lexus GX 460

95,254 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus GX 460

4WD Premium *Nav, Sunroof, Heat/Cooled Seats*

12106975

2010 Lexus GX 460

4WD Premium *Nav, Sunroof, Heat/Cooled Seats*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
95,254KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBM7FX1A5012220

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 95,254 KM

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

