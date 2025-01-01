$29,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus GX 460
4WD Premium *Nav, Sunroof, Heat/Cooled Seats*
2010 Lexus GX 460
4WD Premium *Nav, Sunroof, Heat/Cooled Seats*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 95,254 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Local One Retail Owner Open Road Lexus Richmond Serviced 2010 Lexus GX460. This GX is Loaded with Features and is a Must See
Premium Pkg
Smart Key with Push-button start, heated second-row outer seats, three-zone automatic climate control, multi-terrain monitor, conversation mirrors, electrochromic exterior mirrors with power retract, front/rear clearance sonar, and more
Options
Heated/Cooled Leather Front Seats, Power Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Nav System, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, COMFORT PLUS PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, CONVENIENCE PKG
NAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD
Navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks,
COMFORT PLUS PKG
Semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, heated middle row outboard seats,
CONVENIENCE PKG
Electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autoworld
Autoworld
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227