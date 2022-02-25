Menu
2010 Mazda B-Series

179,859 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2010 Mazda B-Series

2010 Mazda B-Series

B4000 B4000 Cab Plus 4 4WD INSPECTED! NEW TIRES & RIMS! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

2010 Mazda B-Series

B4000 B4000 Cab Plus 4 4WD INSPECTED! NEW TIRES & RIMS! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,859KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8432925
  • Stock #: 25246
  • VIN: 4F4LY4HE2APM02292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 25246
  • Mileage 179,859 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT REG @ 6-0-4-9-9-9-0-2-5-1 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

MAZDA B4000 4X4 EXT CAB WITH 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND FULL POWER GROUP. FRONT BRAKES ARE NEW, REARS HAVE 85% STILL. THIS ONE ALSO HAS BRAND NEW TIRES AND RIMS!! THEY ARE BEAUTIFUL AND REALLY SUIT THE TRUCK. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tonneau Cover
CUP HOLDERS
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
4 X 4
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

