SK Automarket
604-533-1310
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GT HATCH SERVICE HISTORY! NO CLAIMS! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!
19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1
177,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9645586
- Stock #: 25909
- VIN: JM1BL1H53A1258613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,880 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY NICE MAZDA 3 SPORT GT WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. THROUGH THE SHOP, FULLY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO.NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS EVER. TIRES AND BRAKES ARE LIKE NEW! FULL SERVICE HISTORY ON THE CARFAX TOO!
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Cloth Upholstery
