Step into the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class! Assembled with the most discerning driver in mind. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a leather steering wheel, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.