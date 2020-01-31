Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C63 AMG

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C63 AMG

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,250KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4651770
  • Stock #: 12762
  • VIN: WDDGF7HB7AF366831
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Step into the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class! Assembled with the most discerning driver in mind. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a leather steering wheel, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Flood lights
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Underbody Hoist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

