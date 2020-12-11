Menu
2010 Toyota Tundra

219,936 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2010 Toyota Tundra

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L V8 4WD OFF-ROAD LEVELED WHEELS/TIRES

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 4.6L V8 4WD OFF-ROAD LEVELED WHEELS/TIRES

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

219,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6339413
  Stock #: 13555
  VIN: 5TFUM5F14AX010140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13555
  • Mileage 219,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2010 Toyota Tundra! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! Toyota infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear reading lights, a rear step bumper, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Bed Rails
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

