2010 Toyota Tundra

219,429 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2010 Toyota Tundra

2010 Toyota Tundra

TRD Off Road 4x4, Crew, Roof, Canopy, Extra Clean!

2010 Toyota Tundra

TRD Off Road 4x4, Crew, Roof, Canopy, Extra Clean!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

219,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8230080
  • Stock #: B3729(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F17AX153538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! Local Okanagan Tundra with NO Accident Claims and In Excellent Condition.. Service Records On File!! 

Canopy and Boat Rack Included!! 

 

2010 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF ROAD 4x4, CrewMax, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Options Include Power Sunroof, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package with Brake Controller and Slide Out Tow Mirrors, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Canopy, Boat Rack, Side Step Bars and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. 219,429 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $27,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3729..  

Dealer# 31138..  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

