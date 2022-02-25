$11,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0 TSI Comfortline 4Motion AWD Heated Seats
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
- Listing ID: 8446764
- Stock #: 14320
- VIN: WVGBV7AXXAW523986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14320
- Mileage 174,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Come test drive this 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Volkswagen prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: turn signal indicator mirrors, cruise control, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
