2011 Audi S5

78,554 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Premium Plus *Local Car, Nav, Sport Wheels*

Premium Plus *Local Car, Nav, Sport Wheels*

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

78,554KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6817973
  • Stock #: RC1052
  • VIN: WAULVBFR2BA051011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Red Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this Super Clean 2011 Audi S5 Coupe... Set in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl On Red Leather.

This Local Car has been well cared for and is loaded with features...

The Audi S5 is the performance-oriented version of the A5, Audi's two-door, four-seat luxury sports coupe. It provides more muscular styling, more power and additional standard equipment. The S5 Coupe is built with a 354-hp 4.2-liter V8 engine feature FSI direct fuel injection. Transmission is a six-speed automatic with Tiptronic. Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system is standard on the S5 Coupe, along with exclusive S5-specific standard features such as a sport-tuned suspension, aluminum-optic exterior mirrors, front sport seats and brushed aluminum interior trim elements. Prestige package boasts Advanced Key passive entry/start, voice-activated navigation, DVD player, HD radio and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. Standard safety features include six airbags, four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes with brake assist, electronic stability and traction control systems, and a tire pressure monitor. A backup camera with rear parking sensors is now found in the Prestige package, while the Audi Side Assist blind spot monitor is part of the Premium Package. 

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

 

VSA DEALER #31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

