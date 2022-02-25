2011 BMW 528

$16,889 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 1 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8324853

8324853 Stock #: X124669A

X124669A VIN: WBAFR1C52BC750754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met

Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # X124669A

Mileage 165,126 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE NAVIGATION PACKAGE DAKOTA LEATHER Metallic Colour Premium Sound Package BMW Apps 2 KEYS + BOOKS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.