Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 528

165,126 KM

Details Features

$16,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,889

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 528

2011 BMW 528

I

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 528

I

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 8324853
  2. 8324853
  3. 8324853
  4. 8324853
  5. 8324853
  6. 8324853
  7. 8324853
  8. 8324853
  9. 8324853
  10. 8324853
  11. 8324853
  12. 8324853
  13. 8324853
  14. 8324853
  15. 8324853
  16. 8324853
  17. 8324853
  18. 8324853
  19. 8324853
  20. 8324853
  21. 8324853
  22. 8324853
Contact Seller

$16,889

+ taxes & licensing

165,126KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8324853
  • Stock #: X124669A
  • VIN: WBAFR1C52BC750754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X124669A
  • Mileage 165,126 KM

Vehicle Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
DAKOTA LEATHER
Metallic Colour
Premium Sound Package
BMW Apps
2 KEYS + BOOKS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 52,351 KM
$36,132 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i
 35,802 KM
$79,376 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A7 3.0T Pr...
 114,321 KM
$26,456 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory