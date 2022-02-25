$16,889+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,889
+ taxes & licensing
BMW Langley
604-533-0269
2011 BMW 528
2011 BMW 528
I
Location
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
$16,889
+ taxes & licensing
165,126KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8324853
- Stock #: X124669A
- VIN: WBAFR1C52BC750754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # X124669A
- Mileage 165,126 KM
Vehicle Features
SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
DAKOTA LEATHER
Metallic Colour
Premium Sound Package
BMW Apps
2 KEYS + BOOKS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BMW Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2