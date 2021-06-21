Menu
2011 BMW X5

177,000 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

2011 BMW X5

2011 BMW X5

35d 3.0L INLINE 6 DIESEL 265HP 6 SPD AUTO

2011 BMW X5

35d 3.0L INLINE 6 DIESEL 265HP 6 SPD AUTO

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Exterior Colour Bronze
  Interior Colour Cream
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 177,000 KM

Fresh in on trade is this nice 2011 BMW X5 AWD Diesel. Powered by a 3.0L Inline 6 Cyl diesel with 265HP and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Comes loaded with lots of great options like:

 

Air Conditioning with four zone climate control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Rear Hatch, Power and Heated Front Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, AM/FM/NAVIgation Radio with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Cruise, 4 almost new Continental Tires, Fully Serviced since new, drives great!

 

Comes with 177,000 original km's.

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

