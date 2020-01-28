Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Cadillac DTS

Luxury II

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac DTS

Luxury II

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4543701
  • Stock #: U2119
  • VIN: 1G6KD5E62BU129766
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Rental

2019 GMC Sierra 3500...
 13,000 KM
$75,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit 25...
 7,800 KM
$32,770 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet G4500...
 32,000 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
Canadian Car and Truck Rental

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Send A Message