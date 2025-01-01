$11,998+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Colorado
2011 Chevrolet Colorado
Location
H2H Auto Group
5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,722KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCJTCFE6B8100849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # H0849
- Mileage 181,722 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
