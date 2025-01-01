Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

181,722 KM

Details Features

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12960350

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,722KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCJTCFE6B8100849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # H0849
  • Mileage 181,722 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2009 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 216,230 KM $8,599 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 247,297 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL FINANCING AVAILABLE 97,432 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2011 Chevrolet Colorado