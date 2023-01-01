$14,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne, Crew Cab 4x4, Reverse Cam, Bluetooth
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9454066
- Stock #: B3856(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3GCPKREA3BG382991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 219,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean, One Owner, Local Langley Truck with Full Service Records.. Very Well Looked after and Maintained!!
Extra's Include 22 Inch Aftermarket Rims, Remote Start, Alpine Stereo System with Bluetooth, Back Up Camera and USB Input, Tonneau Cover and Spray In Box Liner..
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 4x4, Crew Cab, 4.8L V8 Automatic, Options Include Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Side Step Bars, Tow Package and More..
Warranty Available.. 219,246 Well Taken Care of Kms..
Vehicle Features
