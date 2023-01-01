Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

219,246 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne, Crew Cab 4x4, Reverse Cam, Bluetooth

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne, Crew Cab 4x4, Reverse Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

219,246KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9454066
  • Stock #: B3856(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA3BG382991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 219,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean, One Owner, Local Langley Truck with Full Service Records.. Very Well Looked after and Maintained!! 

Extra's Include 22 Inch Aftermarket Rims, Remote Start, Alpine Stereo System with Bluetooth, Back Up Camera and USB Input, Tonneau Cover and Spray In Box Liner..

 

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 4x4, Crew Cab, 4.8L V8 Automatic, Options Include Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Side Step Bars, Tow Package and More..

 

Warranty Available.. 219,246 Well Taken Care of Kms..

 

!!! HOLIDAY SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $14,900.00.. Must See!!  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available.. 

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:  

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3856.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

