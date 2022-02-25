Menu
2011 Dodge Avenger

139,210 KM

Details Description

$9,488

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

SXT 2.4L 4CYL AUTO SUNROOF ALLOYS 140KM

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

139,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8446761
  • Stock #: 14342
  • VIN: 1B3BD1FB3BN564163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14342
  • Mileage 139,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Your satisfaction is our business! Experience driving perfection in the 2011 Dodge Avenger! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Dodge are offered, including: heated seats, telescoping steering wheel, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

