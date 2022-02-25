$9,488+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Avenger
SXT 2.4L 4CYL AUTO SUNROOF ALLOYS 140KM
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
- Stock #: 14342
- VIN: 1B3BD1FB3BN564163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Your satisfaction is our business! Experience driving perfection in the 2011 Dodge Avenger! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Dodge are offered, including: heated seats, telescoping steering wheel, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
