2011 Ford Escape

159,720 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD INSPECTED! IN-HOUSE FINANCE IT! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD INSPECTED! IN-HOUSE FINANCE IT! FREE BCAA & WRNTY!

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9645589
  • Stock #: 25926
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG7BKA46084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,720 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT REG @ 6-0-4-9-9-9-0-2-5-1 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

NICE CLEAN FORD ESCAPE XLT ALL WHEEL DRIVE. THROUGH THE SHOP, READY TO GO. POWER GROUP WITH POWER SEAT TOO. LOCAL CAR WITH NO ACCIDENTS EVER. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                                                                                      FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Cloth Upholstery

