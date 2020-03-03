Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 3500

Denali 4x4 Crew, Diesel, Nav, Sunroof, DVD, Local

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

Denali 4x4 Crew, Diesel, Nav, Sunroof, DVD, Local

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,075KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4729269
  • Stock #: B3304(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT426C86BF211951
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

Local Langley DENALI Duramax Diesel with Only 146,075 Kms.. Very Well Taken Care of!!
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali, Crew Cab 4x4, 6.6L Duramax Diesel with the Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, DVD, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Bose Sound System, Exhaust Brake, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Extending Tow Mirrors, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars and So Much More..

Warranty Available.. Only 146,075 Kms..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $41,900.00.. (No Documentation Fees at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3304..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

