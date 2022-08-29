Menu
2011 Honda Civic

213,840 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-G - A/C - Power Windows

2011 Honda Civic

Sedan DX-G - A/C - Power Windows

Location

213,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9205420
  • Stock #: L3344A
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F41BH009569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L3344A
  • Mileage 213,840 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

As Honda's best-known and best-loved car line, the 2011 Civic Sedan continues to set the bar in the compact-car arena, says KBB.com. This 2011 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Langley.

Driving a Honda Civic is about having everything you want in a car, without compromise. A car that's a champion of the environment thanks to its low-emission fuel-efficient engine. From the outside, it's impossible to ignore its cutting-edge aerodynamics, clean lines and aggressive stance, but it's on the inside where the real driving excitement begins. A sporty digital instrument panel offers quick reads, so your eyes will always be focused on the road ahead. Smooth-operating tactile switches are intuitively located and easy to reach. Simply put, the Civic has everything you've been wishing for and even a little bit more. This sedan has 213,840 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

