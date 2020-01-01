+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8888
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-532-8888
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Ridgeline EX-L Navi The highly sought after Honda Ridgeline comes with Navigation, Leather seats, heated seats, bluetooth connections and much more OpenRoad Certified - 153 point inspection and reconditioning; At OpenRoad Infiniti, we understand that this pre-owned vehicle for us is a new vehicle for you.Therefore, we make every effort to ensure the vehicle is in BEST condition, both mechanically and cosmetically!Call us at 604-532-8888 or visit us for a viewing today! . "Price does not include documentation fee of $495"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2