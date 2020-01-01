Menu
2011 Honda Ridgeline

135,898 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2011 Honda Ridgeline

2011 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L NAVI

2011 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L NAVI

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6270579
  • Stock #: P0922B
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F52BB502347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0922B
  • Mileage 135,898 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Ridgeline EX-L Navi The highly sought after Honda Ridgeline comes with Navigation, Leather seats, heated seats, bluetooth connections and much more OpenRoad Certified - 153 point inspection and reconditioning; At OpenRoad Infiniti, we understand that this pre-owned vehicle for us is a new vehicle for you.Therefore, we make every effort to ensure the vehicle is in BEST condition, both mechanically and cosmetically!Call us at 604-532-8888 or visit us for a viewing today! . "Price does not include documentation fee of $495"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

