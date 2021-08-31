Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

105,910 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Brand New Motor/Turbo!

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Brand New Motor/Turbo!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7716991
  • Stock #: B3599(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB4BH253090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,910 KM

Vehicle Description

!! Brand New Motor and Turbo Just Installed By Langley Hyundai Under Warranty!! Sept/2021 at 105,886 Kms.. Invoice on File.. Full Service Records as Well..

Extra Clean Local Fraser Valley Car..

 

2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 4 Door Sedan, 2.0L 4 Cyl. Turbo, 6 Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Push Button Start with Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 105,910 Kms..

 

!!! END OF SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $10,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!) 

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text: 

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3599..

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

