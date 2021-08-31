+ taxes & licensing
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
!! Brand New Motor and Turbo Just Installed By Langley Hyundai Under Warranty!! Sept/2021 at 105,886 Kms.. Invoice on File.. Full Service Records as Well..
Extra Clean Local Fraser Valley Car..
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 4 Door Sedan, 2.0L 4 Cyl. Turbo, 6 Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Push Button Start with Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 105,910 Kms..
Priced at Only $10,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Stock# B3599..
Dealer# 31138..
