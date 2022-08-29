$9,900+ tax & licensing
604-533-3400
2011 Jeep Patriot
North, 5 Speed Manual, One Owner, Service Records!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,900
- Listing ID: 9145963
- Stock #: B3820(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1J4NT2GB1BD165903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,037 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean! One Owner, Local Victoria Jeep with Only 129,037 Kms.. Full Service Records on File Since New, Very Well Maintained and Looked After..
2011 Jeep Patriot North Edition, Front Wheel Drive, 2.4L 4Cyl. with a 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Options Include a CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels and More..
Warrant Available.. Only 129,037 Kms..
Priced at Only $9,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Vehicle Features
