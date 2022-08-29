Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Patriot

129,037 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Patriot

2011 Jeep Patriot

North, 5 Speed Manual, One Owner, Service Records!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Patriot

North, 5 Speed Manual, One Owner, Service Records!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,037KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9145963
  • Stock #: B3820(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1J4NT2GB1BD165903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean! One Owner, Local Victoria Jeep with Only 129,037 Kms.. Full Service Records on File Since New, Very Well Maintained and Looked After..

 

2011 Jeep Patriot North Edition, Front Wheel Drive, 2.4L 4Cyl. with a 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Options Include a CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels and More..

 

Warrant Available.. Only 129,037 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $9,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays!!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..

 

Stock# B3820..  

Dealer# 31138.. 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2011 Jeep Patriot No...
 129,037 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 56,900 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 250,295 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory