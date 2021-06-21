Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

155,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

SV

SV

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

155,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7531852
  Stock #: HL21095B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour EBONY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Rogue delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. EBONY, BLACK, SEAT TRIM, Warning lights -inc: ABS, anti-theft, battery charge, brake, check engine, cruise control, door open, high beam, low fuel, low tire pressure, oil pressure, seat belt, slip indicator, supplemental airbag (SRS), turn signal/hazard, vehicle dynamic control (VDC) off, AWD indicator.* This Nissan Rogue Features the Following Options *Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key reminder, Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering, Vehicle dynamic control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, UV-reducing solar glass, Traction control system, Tonneau cover, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column -inc: illuminated steering wheel cruise/audio controls, Splash Guards.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
EBONY
BLACK SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

