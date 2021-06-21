2011 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7531852

7531852 Stock #: HL21095B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour EBONY

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Mechanical All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection EBONY BLACK SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.