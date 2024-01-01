$144,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Porsche 911 GTS
35,000 KMS
Yellow
Stock # 1323
This Porsche 911 GTS manual comes to us with just over 34,000 kilometres. Sporting a rare Speed Yellow exterior and an Alcantara interior, this German Icon has look that will be noticed anywhere. Well optioned with Sport Chrono, Sunroof, rear park assist, bi-xenon and more this car is a absolute pleasure to drive.
Powered by a 3.8L, flat-6 engine which sends 408 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed manual transmission. This propels the car to 60MPH in just a tick under 4 seconds while your ears can listen to the engine sing through the selectable valved exhaust.
This 911 has just gone through a complete service including all fluids, belt tensioner as well as new tires. It comes with a Clean, local, no accident Carfax report ready for its new owner to enjoy.
These are hard vehicles to find, especially in the manual configuration so grab them while you can.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Vehicle Features
