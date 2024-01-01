Menu
2011 Porsche 911 GTS 35,000 KMS Yellow Stock # 1323 text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; This Porsche 911 GTS manual comes to us with just over 34,000 kilometres. Sporting a rare Speed Yellow exterior and an Alcantara interior, this German Icon has look that will be noticed anywhere. Well optioned with Sport Chrono, Sunroof, rear park assist, bi-xenon and more this car is a absolute pleasure to drive. This propels the car to 60MPH in just a tick under 4 seconds while your ears can listen to the engine sing through the selectable valved exhaust. It comes with a Clean, local, no accident Carfax report ready for its new owner to enjoy. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory. text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin. Trades are always welcome. font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes. text-decoration-color: initial; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; Winding Road Motorcars Inc. Dealer# 40461 20231 62 Ave Langley, B.C V3A5E6 604-764-7225

34,000 KM

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

VIN WP0AB2A92BS721323

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

This Porsche 911 GTS manual comes to us with just over 34,000 kilometres. Sporting a rare Speed Yellow exterior and an Alcantara interior, this German Icon has look that will be noticed anywhere. Well optioned with Sport Chrono, Sunroof, rear park assist, bi-xenon and more this car is a absolute pleasure to drive.

Powered by a 3.8L, flat-6 engine which sends 408 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed manual transmission. This propels the car to 60MPH in just a tick under 4 seconds while your ears can listen to the engine sing through the selectable valved exhaust.

This 911 has just gone through a complete service including all fluids, belt tensioner as well as new tires. It comes with a Clean, local, no accident Carfax report ready for its new owner to enjoy.

These are hard vehicles to find, especially in the manual configuration so grab them while you can.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

