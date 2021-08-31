Menu
2011 RAM 1500

142,497 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Sport 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L, Nav, Rev Cam

Sport 4x4, Reg Cab Short Box, 5.7L, Nav, Rev Cam

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7755450
  • Stock #: B3659(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3D7JV1ET5BG575889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 142,497 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE!! Regular Cab Short Box Ram.. Extra Clean One Owner Truck!! Brand New Front and Rear Brakes Just Installed..

2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Short Box, 5.7L V8 Hemi, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Bucket Seats, Middle Console, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, Alpine Sound System, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Sport Hood, 20 Inch Wheels, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Hard Tonneau Cover and More..  

 

Warranty Available.. Only 142,497 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $23,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!) 

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text: 

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3659..

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1-888-922-7269
