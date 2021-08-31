2011 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
RARE!! Regular Cab Short Box Ram.. Extra Clean One Owner Truck!! Brand New Front and Rear Brakes Just Installed..
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Short Box, 5.7L V8 Hemi, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Bucket Seats, Middle Console, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, Alpine Sound System, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Sport Hood, 20 Inch Wheels, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Hard Tonneau Cover and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 142,497 Kms..
Priced at Only $23,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
