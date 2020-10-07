Menu
2011 RAM 2500

167,804 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2011 RAM 2500

2011 RAM 2500

SLT 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8, Service History!!

2011 RAM 2500

SLT 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L V8, Service History!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

167,804KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5934951
  Stock #: B3461(DL#31138)
  VIN: 3D7TT2CT4BG608274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,804 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..  

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..    

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..   

 Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Available Soon... (Once Inspection is completed)..
Super Clean, Local Trade In with Service History On File.. 

2011 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 4x4, Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Remote Start, Center Console, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Fifth Wheel Rails, Fold Out Tow Mirrors, Fog Lights, Box Liner, AIRADE Cold Air Intake and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 167,804Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $23,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available.. 

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..) 

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!! 

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3461.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

