2011 Toyota RAV4
4WD, One Owner, BC SUV with NO Accident Claims!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10007376
- Stock #: B3926(DL#31138)
- VIN: 2T3BF4DV5BW127300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,040 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local B.C. 4WD Rav4 with NO Accident Claims!!
2011 Toyota Rav4 4WD, 2.5L 4 Cylinder, Automatic, Options Include Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Power Mirrors, Fold Down Rear Seats, Roof Rack and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 162,040 Kms..
Priced at Only $16,900.00.. No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Financing Available..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Call:
Text:
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
Stock# B3926..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
