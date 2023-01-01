Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

162,040 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

4WD, One Owner, BC SUV with NO Accident Claims!

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

162,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10007376
  • Stock #: B3926(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV5BW127300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,040 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local B.C. 4WD Rav4 with NO Accident Claims!!  

 

2011 Toyota Rav4 4WD, 2.5L 4 Cylinder, Automatic, Options Include Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, CD Stereo with Auxiliary Input, Power Mirrors, Fold Down Rear Seats, Roof Rack and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 162,040 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $16,900.00.. No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3926.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

