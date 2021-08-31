2012 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-3156
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-530-3156
+ taxes & licensing
This Audi Q5 delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer hitch preparation, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic manually adjustable steering column.*This Audi Q5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Three rear 3-point safety belts w/automatic pretensioning, Storage nets on front seat backs, Speed sensitive pwr steering, Sirius satellite radio, Retained accessory power, Remote tailgate release in driver door, Rear parking sensor, Rear door child safety locks, Rear centre armrest w/cupholders, Rain sensing speed sensitive wipers.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8