2012 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 49,367 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This 2012 BMW 335is Hard Top Convertible
Key Specifications & Features
Engine: A higher-output version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0L N54 inline-six, producing 320 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.
Performance: The "is" model included an over boost function that temporarily increased torque to 370 lb-ft for performance thrills.
Cooling System: Featured an enhanced cooling system with two oil coolers and a high-flow radiator fan for better thermal management than the standard 335i.
Transmission: 7-speed DCT with launch control.
M Sport Components: Came with M Sport suspension, M Sport seats with increased bolstering, an M Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters, and M badging.
Exterior & Interior: Unique styling included "335is" badging, exclusive M Sport 313 wheels (standard 18-inch, 19-inch with upgraded models), shadow line trim, and an M Sport rear bumper and diffuser. The interior featured a unique honeycomb aluminum trim and special gray gauges.
Positioning & Driving Experience
The 335is was positioned between the regular 335i and the M3 in the 3 Series lineup, offering a unique blend of performance and refinement.
It provided a more engaging and thrilling driving experience compared to the 335i, thanks to its upgraded components and N54 engine's characteristics.
Rarity & Collectability
