Come Check Out This 2012 BMW 335is Hard Top Convertible

Key Specifications & Features
Engine: A higher-output version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0L N54 inline-six, producing 320 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.
Performance: The is model included an over boost function that temporarily increased torque to 370 lb-ft for performance thrills.
Cooling System: Featured an enhanced cooling system with two oil coolers and a high-flow radiator fan for better thermal management than the standard 335i.
Transmission: 7-speed DCT with launch control.
M Sport Components: Came with M Sport suspension, M Sport seats with increased bolstering, an M Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters, and M badging.
Exterior & Interior: Unique styling included 335is badging, exclusive M Sport 313 wheels (standard 18-inch, 19-inch with upgraded models), shadow line trim, and an M Sport rear bumper and diffuser. The interior featured a unique honeycomb aluminum trim and special gray gauges.
Positioning & Driving Experience
The 335is was positioned between the regular 335i and the M3 in the 3 Series lineup, offering a unique blend of performance and refinement.
It provided a more engaging and thrilling driving experience compared to the 335i, thanks to its upgraded components and N54 engines characteristics.
Rarity & Collectability

$895 Doc Fee

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259

2012 BMW 3 Series

49,367 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD

2012 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBADX1C50CJ128177

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 49,367 KM

Packages

475
LCSW
ZDT
ZKZ

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

