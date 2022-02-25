$24,015+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 550i
xDrive
137,104KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8377314
- Stock #: A787944
- VIN: WBAFU9C57CC787944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Cinnamon Brown Dakota Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # A787944
- Mileage 137,104 KM
Vehicle Features
DAKOTA LEATHER
M SPORT PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Executive Package
2 keys
Aluminum Hexagon Trim (If Another Trim is Not Selected)
