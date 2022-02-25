2012 BMW 550i

$24,015 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 1 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8377314

8377314 Stock #: A787944

A787944 VIN: WBAFU9C57CC787944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Cinnamon Brown Dakota Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # A787944

Mileage 137,104 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features DAKOTA LEATHER M SPORT PACKAGE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Executive Package 2 keys Aluminum Hexagon Trim (If Another Trim is Not Selected)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.