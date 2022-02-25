Menu
2012 BMW 550i

137,104 KM

Details Features

$24,015

+ tax & licensing
$24,015

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2012 BMW 550i

2012 BMW 550i

xDrive

2012 BMW 550i

xDrive

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$24,015

+ taxes & licensing

137,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8377314
  • Stock #: A787944
  • VIN: WBAFU9C57CC787944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Cinnamon Brown Dakota Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A787944
  • Mileage 137,104 KM

Vehicle Features

DAKOTA LEATHER
M SPORT PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Executive Package
2 keys
Aluminum Hexagon Trim (If Another Trim is Not Selected)

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

