2012 BMW M3
CABRIOLET
Location
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
74,990KM
Used
- VIN: WBSDX9C59CE784915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Met
- Interior Colour Fox Red Novillo Lthr
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 74,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Metallic Paint
Special Orders
Executive Package
19inch M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 220M
Novillo Leather
MDrive Package
BMW Apps
Carbon Black Leather Trim (if another trim is not selected)
M Double Clutch Transmission
Dynamic Damper Control
