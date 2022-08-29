Menu
2012 BMW M3

74,990 KM

Details Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

CABRIOLET

CABRIOLET

Location

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Used
  • Listing ID: 9326767
  • Stock #: 29UBNA84915
  • VIN: WBSDX9C59CE784915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Met
  • Interior Colour Fox Red Novillo Lthr
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 29UBNA84915
  • Mileage 74,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Special Orders
Executive Package
19inch M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 220M
Novillo Leather
MDrive Package
BMW Apps
Carbon Black Leather Trim (if another trim is not selected)
M Double Clutch Transmission
Dynamic Damper Control

