2012 BMW X5

This X5 xDrive35i is coming to us from a very meticulous BMW owner. The exterior colour is Sparkling Bronze Metallic and the interior is dressed in a light beige seats two toned with black dash and door panels. It has only 77,000 kilometres and has the highly desirable fold down 3rd row or 7-passenger seating configuration. This SUV has all the options, 360* surround camera, heated seats, parking sensors, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, 20 inch M sport rims with brand new continental tires, BMW roof rack and many more features. It is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder with a twin-scroll turbocharger and eight-speed automatic transmission. The servicing is all up to date and needs nothing but a new owner.
There is only one small rear collision claim for $1517.82 on 06/02/2016.
