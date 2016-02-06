2012 BMW X5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This X5 xDrive35i is coming to us from a very meticulous BMW owner. The exterior colour is Sparkling Bronze Metallic and the interior is dressed in a light beige seats two toned with black dash and door panels. It has only 77,000 kilometres and has the highly desirable fold down 3rd row or 7-passenger seating configuration. This SUV has all the options, 360* surround camera, heated seats, parking sensors, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, 20 inch M sport rims with brand new continental tires, BMW roof rack and many more features. It is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder with a twin-scroll turbocharger and eight-speed automatic transmission. The servicing is all up to date and needs nothing but a new owner.



There is only one small rear collision claim for $1517.82 on 06/02/2016.



We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.



Financing available.



Trades are always welcome.



Winding Road Motorcars Inc.

Dealer# 40461

20231 62 Ave

Langley, B.C

V3A5E6

604-764-7225

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Proximity Key

Push Button Start

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged

Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

