2012 BMW X5

35i

2012 BMW X5

35i

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4385460
  • Stock #: 5895
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C55CL755895
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This X5 xDrive35i is coming to us from a very meticulous BMW owner. The exterior colour is Sparkling Bronze Metallic and the interior is dressed in a light beige seats two toned with black dash and door panels. It has only 77,000 kilometres and has the highly desirable fold down 3rd row or 7-passenger seating configuration. This SUV has all the options, 360* surround camera, heated seats, parking sensors, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, 20 inch M sport rims with brand new continental tires, BMW roof rack and many more features. It is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder with a twin-scroll turbocharger and eight-speed automatic transmission. The servicing is all up to date and needs nothing but a new owner.

There is only one small rear collision claim for $1517.82 on 06/02/2016.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing available.

Trades are always welcome.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Send A Message