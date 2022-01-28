2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8164420

8164420 Stock #: RT1176

RT1176 VIN: 3GYT4NEF5CG173003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RAVEN BLACK

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

