2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

182,735 KM

Details

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

HD LTZ 4WD DIESEL ALLISON SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA TUNED

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

182,735KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9788848
  • Stock #: 14672-97
  • VIN: 1GC1KYE81CF629033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14672-97
  • Mileage 182,735 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

