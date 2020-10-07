Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

267,830 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

LTZ 4WD DIESEL LB DRW LEATHER NAVI FLAT DECK

LTZ 4WD DIESEL LB DRW LEATHER NAVI FLAT DECK

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

267,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5999082
  • Stock #: 13423
  • VIN: 1GC4K1C81CF157668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13423
  • Mileage 267,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Familiarize yourself with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a power seat, tilt steering wheel, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Custom Conversion
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

