2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,000 KM

Details Description

$8,850

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FULL Stow n Go

SXT FULL Stow n Go

Location

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7594732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572

 

 

 

Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

