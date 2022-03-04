$10,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,850
+ taxes & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,850
+ taxes & licensing
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8494930
- Stock #: R2272
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR102272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R2272
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572
Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information
Doc fee: $695
Dealer # 31214
Stock# R2272
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6