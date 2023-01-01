$16,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2012 Ford Escape
Limited 4WD, Nav, Tech Pkg, Leather, Sunroof
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9840413
- Stock #: B3903(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1FMCU9EGXCKC30967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3903(DL#31138)
- Mileage 95,374 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare, Fully Loaded Escape with Every Option Available!! Local BC SUV with Only 97,826 Kms..
2012 Ford Escape Limited 4WD, 3.0L V6 Automatic, Fully Loaded with Every Option Including 301A Package, Touring Package, Navigation, Parking Tech Package, Auto Park System, Rear View Camera, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Tow, Roof Rack, Fog Lights and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 97,826 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $16,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Financing Available..
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3903..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.