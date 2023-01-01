Menu
2012 Ford Escape

95,374 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

Limited 4WD, Nav, Tech Pkg, Leather, Sunroof

2012 Ford Escape

Limited 4WD, Nav, Tech Pkg, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,374KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840413
  • Stock #: B3903(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EGXCKC30967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3903(DL#31138)
  • Mileage 95,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare, Fully Loaded Escape with Every Option Available!! Local BC SUV with Only 97,826 Kms.. 

 

2012 Ford Escape Limited 4WD, 3.0L V6 Automatic, Fully Loaded with Every Option Including 301A Package, Touring Package, Navigation, Parking Tech Package, Auto Park System, Rear View Camera, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Tow, Roof Rack, Fog Lights and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 97,826 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $16,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available.. 

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:  

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3903.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

