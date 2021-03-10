Menu
2012 Ford Explorer

182,721 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Limited AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER

Location

182,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6796031
  • Stock #: 13742
  • VIN: 1FMHK8F81CGA97077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Come test drive this 2012 Ford Explorer! An American Icon. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

