Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford F-150

183,517 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12744426

2012 Ford F-150

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,517KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1CTXCFA49583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2012 Ford F-150 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2012 Ford F-150 FINANCING AVAILABLE 113,391 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Volkswagen Jetta FINANCING AVAILABLE 226,453 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 148,535 KM $10,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2012 Ford F-150