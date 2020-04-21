Menu
2012 Ford F-150

FX4

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,690KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4896483
  • Stock #: C44896
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EFXCFC44896
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2012 Ford F-150! A great vehicle and a great value! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. A 5 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Bed Rails
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

