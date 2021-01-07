Menu
2012 Ford F-150

121,981 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Platinum Crew 4x4, Nav, Leather, Sunroof, Camera

2012 Ford F-150

Platinum Crew 4x4, Nav, Leather, Sunroof, Camera

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

121,981KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6522889
  • Stock #: B3528(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET8CFB18848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Available Soon.. (Once It's Inspection and Detail are Completed). .Please Call for More Info..  

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..

Top Model F150 Platinum Luxury Truck.. Only 121,981 Kms and NO Accident Claims.. Service Records On File.. Over $3,400.00 Just Spent On Maintenance Including a New Timing Chain, Water Pump, Cam Phasers and Spark Plugs..

2012 Ford F150 Platinum Crew Cab 4x4, 3.5L Eco-Boost, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Power Pedals, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, Remote Start, Power Rear Sliding Window, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Sony Sound, Factory Sub and Amp, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Folding Running Boards, Fog Lights, Tailgate Step, Folding Tonneau Cover and So Much More.. .

Warranty Available.. Only 121,981Kms..

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $28,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)  
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3528..
Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

