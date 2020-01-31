Menu
2012 Ford F-350

King Ranch Lariat Crew 4x4 DIESEL, Service History

2012 Ford F-350

King Ranch Lariat Crew 4x4 DIESEL, Service History

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,481KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630995
  • Stock #: B3319(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT6CEC43622
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA


Just In.. More Pics Coming Soon.. Fully Serviced at Ford in Kamloops.. Service History on File..


Extra Clean, B.C. Truck That Has Been Very Well Looked After..

2012 Ford F350 Lariat King Ranch, Crew Cab, 6.7L Diesel Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Sync Voice Activated System Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Power Extending and Folding Tow Mirrors, Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, 20 Inch Wheels, Box Liner and So Much More...


Warranty Available.. 184,481 Kms..


!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $36,900.00..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!


Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..


 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..


 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

 Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..


Website:

www.CARBOYZ.CA


Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC


Stock# B3319.

Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

