2012 Ford F-350

XLT S/C LB 4WD DIESEL FX4 DUALLY ONLY 113KM

2012 Ford F-350

XLT S/C LB 4WD DIESEL FX4 DUALLY ONLY 113KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,888KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797519
  • Stock #: 12806
  • VIN: 1FT8X3DTXCEB47051
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Climb inside the 2012 Ford F-350! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include a split folding rear seat, an overhead console, a trailer hitch, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Roll Bar
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Dutch Doors
  • Bed Rails
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

